$100m fund launched in Bahrain to help SMEs growth

Bahrain SME Fund will target SMEs in consumer, industrial, ICT, education and healthcare sectors

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 12 May 2017 12:53 AM

A $100 million fund has been launched in Bahrain to invest in the country's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The initiative has been unveiled by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of IDB Group, in partnership with Ibdar Bank, and Labour Fund Tamkeen.

The Bahrain SME Fund is a Shariah compliant mezzanine private equity fund which will target SMEs with high growth potential in consumer, industrial, ICT, education and healthcare sectors, a statement said.

It added that 90 percent of Bahrain enterprises are SMEs and their contribution accounts for about 30% of the kingdom’s GDP.

Dr Ebrahim Mohammed Janahi, CEO of Tamkeen, said: “Through this partnership we aim to provide further support to enterprises in the kingdom to achieve their highest potentials.”

Khalid Al Aboudi, CEO of the ICD, added: “SME support is at  the centre of ICD’s strategy as we seek to develop the private sector as a vehicle for economic and social growth, and facilitate further prosperity in Islamic countries.”

Ahmed Al-Rayes, chief investment officer of Ibdar Bank said: “SMEs are the main drivers for growth and economic diversification and the backbone of any successful and sustainable economy and contribute significantly to the development and growth of efficiency, particularly to innovation, job generation, and international competitiveness.

"The creation of this fund is aligned with the Bank’s mission to support Bahrain’s economic diversification through private sector growth which will spur innovation and job creation.”

Related:

Stories

When it comes to Bahrain's SMEs, less is more

Where is Bahrain headed?

Investing in yourself through a franchise

Bahrain doubles foreign direct investment

Companies

Tamkeen

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudis keen to boost US ties with $40bn investment

Sweeping Saudi spending cuts reduce budget deficit by 71%

Also in Bahrain

In pictures: FIFA Legends team take to the Bahrain National Stadium pitch

Bahrain bars rights advocate from FIFA meeting

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking