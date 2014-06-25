$25m US fund pumps investment into MENA start-ups

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
A new initiative has been opened by a Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund to target technology companies in the MidEast.
A $25m venture capital fund for MENA start-ups has been announced during the TURN 8’s Investor Demo Day held on Saturday at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai.
The Silicon Valley venture capital fund, Fenox Venture Capital, is now targeting regional start-ups to invest 25 percent of their newly opened global $100m venture capital fund over the next decade, announced Brent Traidman, general partner at Fenox Venture Capital, at the opening of the pitching event.
He was one of the interested investors who came to hear 15-minute pitches at TURN8’s second round of tech start-ups, who received a seed funding of $30,000 each and spent 120 days at the accelerator.
Mohamed Hamdy, managing director of TURN8, which is an initiative of DP World and powered by i360accelerator, said: “We look for an app that can solve a problem, has potential to make revenue and expand regionally.”
The five tech start-ups from the UAE, Australia, India, Georgia and Egypt presented the projects they were seeking investment for.
The San Jose-based fund invests anywhere between $25,000 and $200,000 in each start-up, especially in the areas of e-commerce, mobile, social and cloud technologies besides those working on business-to-business software and hardware and advertising technology.
Fenox Venture Capital charges a two percent management fee, while 80 percent of the returns on capital go back to the investors and the rest to the fund.
It has previously sourced its investments from the Silicon Valley accelerators YCombinator and 500 Startups, and Japan’s Samurai Incubate.
Kamal Hassan, the founder of the i360 accelerator in Dubai, will be Fenox’s general partner in the region.
Traidman shared with the audience a few details from the Silicon Valley Health Report stating that the market was currently focused on acquisitions and looking at the development of the global messaging ecosystem.
According to him, the Global OTT (over-the-top) messaging services market is currently dominated by only few players – WhatsApp from USA, Line from Japan, Tencent WeChat from China, KakaoTalk from Korea, Snapchat from USA and Viber from Israel.
He further added that healthcare IT, medical devices and pharmaceuticals as well as the education sector were the areas to focus on in the future from a Silicon Valley investor’s point of view.
DP World launched TURN8 in 2013 and graduates of Round 1 pitched to investors in January 2014, with the event attracting interest from around the globe.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules