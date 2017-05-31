'Bilal' to be screened in more than 300 Turkish theatres

After the success of Bilal movie in the Middle East region, Bilal movie also continued to shine in the private premiere of the movie in the United Nations which took place last March in their New York Headquarters.

The premiere was attended by United Nations Official Representatives, Hollywood Stars and Media Correspondents, along with the film’s Director and Producer Ayman Jamal, Co-Scriptwriter Alex Kronemer, and Saudi Arabia’s Representative in the United Nations-HE Ambassador Abdallah AlMouallimi.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion in which HE Abdallah AlMouallimi expressed his extreme happiness for the opportunity of having Bilal Film screened at the United Nations.

He said: “Bilal Movie came at a time when we are in a desperate need for such humanitarian message I am very proud to attend a movie of such quality, directed by a Saudi Director and fully produced in Dubai, which made a strong global impact like this”.

After the remarkable success of Bilal Movie in the United Nations, “Bilal Movie” in Turkish Language will be premiered over 300 Cinema Theatres in Turkey on the 26th of May 2017. The event will be attended by well-known Turkish Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan who provides the voice of the Main character “Bilal”.

He is also the leading actor in the famous Turkish series “Resurrection Ertugrul” which is a historical series that displays the Biography of Ertugrul, the father of Osman the first and the founder of the Ottoman Empire and Ayça Bingöl in the role of Hamama, who played the leading role in the well-known Turkish drama series “such a passing time”.

Other voice casts features Hakan Vanlı in the role of Umayya, Tamer Karadağlı in the role Hamza, Ayhan Kahya in the role of Abu Bakr, Volkan Severcan in the role of Okba and Kemal Ayyıldız in the role of Saad.

Ayman Jamal expressed his excitement of the movie premiere in Turkey and said “I am very happy to get another chance to spread the values of equality, social justice, freedom and dignity for all mankind which is voiced and communicated through the movie, not only in the Arab world but in globally too”.

He added: “films are one of the fastest ways to reach a large segment of audience worldwide, and perhaps the most powerful in terms of its ability to address the minds and hearts.