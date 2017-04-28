'Game changing' Orbi Dubai to open on May 7

Orbi Dubai, a game changing multi-sensory experience and a first in the Middle East, will open to the public on May 7 in City Centre Mirdif, it has been announced.

Shopping mall operator Majid Al Futtaim said Orbi, a collaboration between SEGA Holdings Co Ltd and BBC Worldwide, will feature 12 exhibits.

It will fuse BBC Earth’s world-renowned natural history content with SEGA’s innovation and plunges visitors into the heart of the natural world, the company said in a statement.

Included in Dubai will be Animalpedia - a giant interactive screen featuring life-size visuals of animal shapes. Visitors can virtually reach out to an animal on screen and it responds with pop-up facts.

It will also feature Earth Palette, a 360 visual treat with a wealth of natural images in a spectrum of colours, as visitors are enveloped by countless images of animals, landscapes and plants; Base Camp, a projection mapping to exhibit beautiful images captured by BBC Earth onto walls and a standalone sculpture.

Time Slice where visitors gauge their abilities in relation to some of the speediest animals on our planet and Extreme Photo Spot where visitors can step into the wild and pose alongside their favourite animals will also be available.

Orbi Dubai’s centerpiece is the Theatre space. ‘Theatre 23.4’ will play custom made BBC Earth films, amplified by two massive screens behind viewers to create a 360°, fully immersive edutainment experience. The theatre also boasts 3D sound and cutting-edge technology that generates wind, fog, vibrations and even smells.

Theatre 23.4’s debut showings include: The Magic of Yellowstone, which follows the stories of four iconic park inhabitants, and The Meerkats on adventures in the Kalahari Desert.

Nabil Al Busaidi, the renowned Arab explorer, has also been appointed as a nature ambassador for Orbi Dubai. Otherwise known as ‘The Arab Adventurer’, Nabil was the first Arab to walk to the magnetic North Pole and has rowed 4,600 km across the Atlantic Ocean; an accomplishment achieved by less than 500 people.

Damien Latham, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim – Leisure and Entertainment, said: “Orbi Dubai is set to transform the way people in the UAE explore the mysteries of nature, inviting them to see, hear and feel the planet in a unique and enchanting way.

"As we get closer to opening Orbi Dubai’s doors to the public we’re even more excited about sharing this attraction with the UAE - there’s simply nothing like it in the world when it comes to being right at the heart of nature.

"We’re also delighted to partner with Nabil Al Busaidi - his spirit of exploration and adventure perfectly embodies Orbi Dubai’s approach and we look forward to working with him as we approach our launch date.”