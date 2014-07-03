MyDubai attracts one million Instagram posts

|Home
One million images have now been posted to the #MyDubai instagram account, the organisers announced.
The initiative was launched in January this year by Sheikh Hamdan with a view to creating the world's first autobiography of a city using the hashtag #MyDubai on Instragram.
To mark the achievement, and to showcase a selection of the photographs submitted to date, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Elevision Media have donated space on the longest digital out of home space in the region.
Known as the 'DIFC Ticker', the 96 metre-long LED screen in front of the DIFC Gate Building will sequentially feature images contributed on Instagram since the beginning of the year.
As the initiative moves into the second half of the year Elevision Media will also donate more than 300 screens installed in over 75 buildings across the emirate, with #MyDubai photographs featuring daily on each digital screen.
The donations join that of the Burj Al Arab – which rewards contributors by projecting five images on to its famous sail on the last Thursday of every month – to create a citywide gallery of unique platforms, exhibiting the photographs to hundreds of thousands of people per month.
