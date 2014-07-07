“Too beautiful for a veil” campaign launched in Austria

Political party leader planning to introduce a bill banning the burqa, following a similar move in France.

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 11:27 AM
Photo for illustrative purpose only (Getty Images)

An Austria politician has launched a campaign against the full-face veil using an image of a young blonde woman with the phrase “Too beautiful for a veil”.

The campaign is part of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party’s (FPÖ) plan to next week introduce to parliament a bill banning the burqa.

FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache posted the campaign image on his Facebook page but later pulled it down, according to Russia Today.

Strache claimed it was aimed at preventing “the Islamisation of Europe.”

FPÖ’s bill banning the burqa – which is a traditional Islamic dress that covers the entire body, with mesh covering the eyes – is similar to that introduced in France in 2011.

The French bill was upheld by the European Court of Human Rights – a decision that is now being used by others to back their own bans.

FPÖ party spokeswoman Carmen Gartelgruber said the burqa was “one of the many tools of oppression”.

“In many conservative circles of Islamic immigration society there is a prevailing view that women are second-class citizens,” she was quoted as saying.

However, opponents have argued there are perhaps only 100 women in Austria who wear the burqa and the ban was dramatising a non-existent problem.

Posted by: Saudi Engineer Tuesday, 26 August 2014 11:59 AM[UAE] - Saudi Arabia

Let's focus on the last paragraph:
However, opponents have argued there are perhaps only 100 women in Austria who wear the burqa and the ban was dramatising a non-existent problem.
Why don't they focus their time and energy on banning something more important, like banning cooking frogs in ketchup and wine, or jumping up and down while juggling candles? They're over-hyping something that practically doesn't exist.

Posted by: Ibrahim Kanaan Thursday, 25 September 2014 12:18 PM[UAE] - UAE

That is so smart saudi engineer... no wonder you are a saudi engineer!

Posted by: So whats wrong Wednesday, 13 August 2014 10:59 AM[UAE] - Pakistan

Irrespective of whether its a religions or cultural thing, if a woman wants to wear a veil, whats wrong!

Posted by: Ameena Tuesday, 12 August 2014 9:54 AM[UAE] - Bahrain

Raith is right,, it is merely a cultural thing mainly in Saudi Arabia,, only the hair should be covered and not the face,,

Posted by: nomi Monday, 11 August 2014 12:34 PM[UAE] - earth

Before opening your mouth and uttering something you apparently have no knowledge on, please study a little bit of Islam which is a way of life.
As stated in the Holy Quran, which is the literal word of Allah (the creator of creation), the veil is ONLY for the BELIEVEING women. If you are not among the believing women, then you have nothing to worry about.
For Umrah and Hajj, Muslims go to the city of Makkah to do Islamic rituals at Masjid Al-Haram. By its very name, that masjid has different rules. Example, at your local masjid, you cannot cut in front of someone who is praying. In Masjid Al-Haram, you are allowed.
It is not a cultural thing but is mandated in the Holy Quran by our creator......wish readers posting comments here would educate themselves enough to reflect accuracies!

Posted by: raith@al-hamad.org Tuesday, 8 July 2014 1:27 PM[UAE] - Kuwait

The burka/veil is not an islamic thing. It is a cultural thing. In fact, when a veiled women goes to Umrah/Hajj, she has to remove her veil otherwise her religious spirituals become null and void. I think this tell us that it wasnt Islam that enforced it (if it did, it wouldnt ask for it to be removed). It?s a cultrual thing and wish your writers would educate themselves enough to reflect accuracies.

