“Too beautiful for a veil” campaign launched in Austria

Political party leader planning to introduce a bill banning the burqa, following a similar move in France.
An Austria politician has launched a campaign against the full-face veil using an image of a young blonde woman with the phrase “Too beautiful for a veil”.
The campaign is part of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party’s (FPÖ) plan to next week introduce to parliament a bill banning the burqa.
FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache posted the campaign image on his Facebook page but later pulled it down, according to Russia Today.
Strache claimed it was aimed at preventing “the Islamisation of Europe.”
FPÖ’s bill banning the burqa – which is a traditional Islamic dress that covers the entire body, with mesh covering the eyes – is similar to that introduced in France in 2011.
The French bill was upheld by the European Court of Human Rights – a decision that is now being used by others to back their own bans.
FPÖ party spokeswoman Carmen Gartelgruber said the burqa was “one of the many tools of oppression”.
“In many conservative circles of Islamic immigration society there is a prevailing view that women are second-class citizens,” she was quoted as saying.
However, opponents have argued there are perhaps only 100 women in Austria who wear the burqa and the ban was dramatising a non-existent problem.
