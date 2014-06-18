'We look like women': Saudi lawyers refuse black robes

Saudi lawyers oppose call to wear traditional robes to distinguish them from lay people because they are too similar to the abaya

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 2:03 PM
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

Lawyers in Saudi Arabia are reportedly continuing to oppose a recommendation that they wear black robes during official duties, as is the custom worldwide, because they believe they would look like women.

Lawyers typically wear the full-length black robes, often paired with a white wig, to distinguish themselves from lay people.

But in Saudi Arabia it is also mandatory for women to wear black abayas, which cover their entire bodies from at least the shoulders.

“The obstacle to putting on the gown is basically the refusal of some lawyers who believe it would be like imitating women,” Jeddah lawyer Nazeeh Abdullah Mousa, who supports wearing the robes, was quoted as saying by Makkah, a daily newspaper.

The black robes are worn by lawyers in other Gulf states, although it is not mandatory.

“Such excuses are not accepted and the lawyers should rise well above such ridiculous claims.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Justice Ministry has granted 20 women licenses to practice law and represent clients in court in a major step forward in the Saudi legal system.

Related:

Stories

Saudi lawyers file 454 cases against clients for failing to pay legal fees

Saudi Arabia to set up training centres for judges

Saudi rights lawyer detained by authorities, says wife

Fines, jail risk for Saudis who file malicious complaints

Saudi blogger jailed for 15 years for defaming kingdom

Concerned for stability, Saudi Arabia tightens curbs on dissent

Companies

Ministry of Justice - Saudi Arabia

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking