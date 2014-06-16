100,000 fake cosmetics uncovered in raids‏

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has uncovered 100,000 fake cosmetics of popular brands after a raid on homes in the Riyadh neighborhood of Al Deira, it was reported.

The seized goods included more than 56,000 fake Johnson & Johnson products, 9,400 perfumes and 18,000 bottles of brand shampoos, Arab News said.

The Ministry said inspectors identified a group of expats working together to store large quantities of fake perfumes and shampoos which they said were then marketed to small retail stores as genuine items of well-known brands.

The immigrants used houses located near the markets of Al Suwailem Street in Al Deira district to store the counterfeit cosmetic products, it said.

The clamp down on the old neighborhoods in Riyadh has already yielded large quantities of fake goods.

As part of other campaigns, the field teams seized huge quantities of auto parts, computer chargers and ink for printers among other items.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it would continue its visits to commercial and industrial districts, warning that all offenders would be penalised.