19 people arrested for eating in public during Ramadan

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 19 people for eating in public during Ramadan, Kuwait Times reported.

The men and women included an American and Dutch girl caught eating on the side of a road during the day.

A Lebanese expat in a police station holding cell also was charged for smoking, the report said.

Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the holy month of Ramadan.

During this period it is an offense in Muslim countries to publicly consume anything, including food, drink, tobacco and medicines. The law also applies to non-Muslims.