19 people arrested for eating in public during Ramadan

Kuwaiti authorities said the arrested included a Dutch girl and a Lebanese prisoner who smoked

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 11:10 AM

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 19 people for eating in public during Ramadan, Kuwait Times reported.

The men and women included an American and Dutch girl caught eating on the side of a road during the day.

A Lebanese expat in a police station holding cell also was charged for smoking, the report said.

Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the holy month of Ramadan.

During this period it is an offense in Muslim countries to publicly consume anything, including food, drink, tobacco and medicines. The law also applies to non-Muslims.

Posted by: Peter Peter Sunday, 20 July 2014 2:30 PM[UAE] - UAE

I have just returned from South Africa and saw that Muslim cooks were cooking and serving others even while they were fasting. In Indonesia the world's largest muslim country, as far as I know , there are no such rules. Surely you fast out of conviction and do not rely up on others observing restrictions to make your life easy.

Look at the hardship the construction and other labourers face woking in the hot sun without access to water while the people who pass these laws relax in their air conditioned homes or offices.

This is one more "strange" fact of life in the middle east - just as strange as " it is against the law to drink alcohol" but every hotel has a bar and the duty free shops in all GCC airports mint money selling liquor - some even in the month of Ramadan.

Posted by: adnan Tuesday, 15 July 2014 5:06 PM[UAE] - uae

as a Muslim, I don't think the purpose of Ramadan was to arrest people who don't fast. Surely, non fasters must respect it but this is going too far.

also - what about kids, sick and old? Why cant they eat in public?

Ramadan is overcoming your desires. Surely a Muslim fasting person can have a bit more tolerance than that?!

Posted by: Ali Friday, 11 July 2014 2:33 PM[UAE] - UAE

Put aside the religious aspects and accept this as a law set for this month. If a person chooses to live/work/travel in a place they must accept the laws (and punishment) set forth. AND ... ignorance is no excuse for the law.
If a French person goes to a beach in the USA and wears the acceptable beach outfit in France (or lack thereof), they will be arrested for public indecency.
If a German walks around a park in California with a beer, they will be arrested for Public Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages.
All of these actions would be perfectly acceptable in one's own home country, but will be considered as illegal in another place.

Posted by: BigDaddyDK Friday, 11 July 2014 1:56 AM[UAE] - USA

It is not imposed to make anyone holier or closer to God. It is done to share the misery. Isn't the fast personal? If so, Isn't it better for one to resist temptation rather that forbid others to do what is not forbidden in their own faiths? This comes across as an example of how misery loves company.

Posted by: Tariq Thursday, 10 July 2014 4:44 PM[UAE] - Oman

Islamic countries can adopt any rules of public decency that they feel represent the life style that the people want to impose and feel comfortable living with. Expats 'choosing' to live in that country have to respect the laws that the people choose to impose and are punished if they choose to disobey the rules.

Not all countries that are predominantly Muslims impose this, Malaysia does not. There is no right or wrong answer, this is a choice by a group of people who live in one piece of land. The rules do not necessarily come from the Quran or Sunnah, just like the rule that requires a driving license to drive a car is not in the Quran as well. The Quran is a set of minimum laws, it describes a way of life, and is not a comprehensive civil law book.


And to Mr. Bader: you fast between Dawn and Sunset :).


Posted by: Alana Thursday, 10 July 2014 8:39 PM[UAE] - France

I totally agree Tariq and I would love muslims in Europe were thinking the way you do. Once you live in different culture, respect it's rules or move back to your country.

