2,000 fines issued for illegal taxis in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police issued 2,000 fines over a five-month period to operators of illegal taxis in the emirate.

Described as illegal passenger transport (carpooling) in private cars, Abu Dhabi Police said all of the violators were Asian.

The crackdown was carried out in cooperation with the Centre for Regulation of Transport by Hire Cars (TransAD), who oversee taxis in the Abu Dhabi.

According to the law in Abu Dhabi, it’s illegal to transport passengers using private vehicles for a fee without a license.

Colonel Tariq Al Ghoul, head of Department of Transport at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the campaign was carried out in response to complaints received from people who had used the service.

As well as targeting those involved in the illegal operation, Al Ghoul said they also carried out an advertising campaign in all the media, in all languages.

“We need to intensify our inspections during peak times in the areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in cooperation with the transport police,” Mohammed Darwish Al Qumzi, director of TransAD, said.

In order to curb the practice, Hamad Al Dhahiri, chief of Illegal Passenger Transport Section, TransAD, said they have provided extra vehicles in areas where the illegal taxis were operating.

“According to statistics and studies, certain nationalities provide this illegal service across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. TransAD has provided a big number of taxis in areas where illegal car lift thrives. This aims to facilitate taxi services, provide a legal alternative to public transportation and urge people to use it,” Al Dhahiri said.