2017 Expo hosts commit to pavilion in Dubai in 2020

The Republic of Kazakhstan, which will host the World Expo this year, has confirmed its official participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The announcement comes just weeks before the Central Asian nation hosts its own Expo in the capital city Astana.

Kazakhstan is the latest country to publically confirm it will have a pavilion at the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. In total, 180 countries are expected to take part.

Khairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of The Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, delivered a letter from Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Prime Minister, confirming the nation’s official participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

Kazakhstan’s own Expo – Astana Expo-2017 – with the theme of Future Energy opens its doors on June 10. The UAE is one of the nations taking part, formally announcing its participation more than two years ago, and will have the largest pavilion.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “Kazakhstan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai builds on the strong relations between our two countries that date back more than 25 years and also witnesses yet another important window opening for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Kazakhstan is a thriving country with a lot of successful institutions, both in the public and private sectors, that are drawn to the opportunities Expo 2020 will present in terms of innovation and culture.

“We would like to welcome Kazakhstan as it joins us on our journey to 2020 and beyond.”

Astana EXPO-2017 will focus on technologies for obtaining energy from renewable sources, such as wind and solar power.

It is estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 people from Kazakhstan live in the UAE while bilateral non-oil trade has grown substantially in recent years, reaching nearly $185 million in 2015.

Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 20, 2020 and closes six months later, on April 10, 2021.