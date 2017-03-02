24-carat gold menu is introduced in Dubai

By Lubna Hamdan
  • March 02 2017 09:22
Menu comprising three dishes is priced at $54 (AED199) per person

Like your food with a side of gold? Thanks to restaurant and lounge Atelier M, you can now have it as part of your starter, main course and dessert.

The venue located in Pier 7, Dubai Marina, has launched an entire set menu featuring 24=carat edible gold.

Inspired by Asian and Mediterranean dishes, it will include such dishes as tuna tartare with truffle and 24-carat gold leaf and organic honey-soy glazed salmon.

Dessert will include hot chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream and 24-carat edible gold leaf.

The gold set menu is priced at $54 (AED199) per person or $81 (AED299) per person with grape pairing.

A number of dining venues in Dubai have resorted to using gold in their menus.

In January, the Armani Hotel Dubai revealed it is offering a gold cappuccino in its Armani/Lounge for $20 (AED75). It consists of a blend of Arabica coffee beans sprinkled with real 23-carat gold flakes.

In late February, food truck trader The Roadery debuted a Burj Khalifa-inspired burger topped off with an edible 24-carat gold leaf bun at Eat The World DXB good event. Consisting of five Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, foie gras and saffron mayonnaise, it cost a pricey $63 (AED230).

