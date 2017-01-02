27 tonnes of waste collected from Dubai's NYE celebrations

Dubai Municipality says it had cleared sites including Burj Khalifa, Business Bay; up from 20 tonnes the previous year

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 2 January 2017 4:09 PM

Twenty-seven tonnes of waste was collected following the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, it has been announced.

The Waste Management Department of Dubai Municipality said it had cleared sites, including Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Jumeirah beach, Dubai Marina and Dubai Water Canal, in addition to Jumeirah Street.

Last year, the Municipality had collected 20 tonnes of waste on the occasion, news agency WAM reported.

Abdul Majeed Sifai, director of Waste Management Department, said: "Dubai Municipality had set up an integrated working team consisting of more than 800 cleaners and 35 supervisors to undertake the cleanup activities at the new year celebration sites.

"Cooperation was also sought from the private sector companies to provide volunteers to help our cleaners in the clean-up operations," he said.

He said the New Year celebrations was marked by a crowd of about 2 million people, which necessitated doubling of field efforts.

