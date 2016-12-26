28 injured in Dubai road accidents

|Home
Two separate pile-ups occurred on Emirates Road, Etihad Road on Monday, said Dubai Police
A total of 28 people were injured in road accidents in Dubai on Monday morning, according to Dubai Police.
In a statement to media, Dubai Police said 26 of the victims were injured in a collision on Emirates Road, and the other two in a separate incident on Etihad Road.
Four cars were involved in the Emirates road accident heading towards Abu Dhabi, the police said. The accident occurred at around 6.40am when a Mitsubishi Lancer slowly changed lane from the left to the right shoulder of the road, causing a minibus to slam into it followed by another car that also hit it.
Colonel Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that another minibus then hit the pile-up. Of the 26 injured, three were seriously injured and were airlifted to Rashid hospital, seven had medium injuries, and the rest suffered minor injuries.
The second accident occurred at 5:50am on Etihad road heading from Dubai Police HQ toward Mulla Plaza. A pick-up truck swerved, hitting the curb and a lamp-post.
Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment, Dubai Police said.
