30 foods to eat at suhoor to keep hunger at bay

Your body runs off what you feed it, so the best way to get the most out of your food is to make sure you’re giving yourself the best you can get during suhoor. Certain foods can maintain your energy; keep you feeling hydrated and full throughout the day, so it is important to pay close attention to your pre-dawn meal.

If you’re getting severe hunger pangs and feeling sluggish, your biochemistry, not your lack of willpower, might be the problem. Simple dietary changes can break the stubborn cycle of cravings and make you feel energetic throughout the day, not to mention help you lose weight, lower cholesterol, and improve your overall health.

Many people are hooked on unhealthy foods ranging from chocolate and cheese to anything fried. And after a long day of fasting, these craving are heightened and it is easy to revert to them for immediate comfort and release of serotonin (the neurotransmitter responsible for happy feelings), once it’s time for iftar.

But even though their short term effect may provide an immediate satisfaction, lethargy sets in almost immediately after we’ve indulged in what we consciously knew was never a good idea in the first place.

So why do we keep repeating this cycle, and why do we have this deep-seated need and nagging cravings for specific foods throughout the day? We do not ever crave a piece of sole or fennel- even if we enjoy eating them- it’s only the “bad” ones that tend to seduce us over and over again.

The good news is that there is a way to break this habit and naturally combat our food cravings once and for all. Here, we outline the key ingredients to look for when choosing your suhoor menu and conquer those unhealthy food addictions, minimise hunger and keep your energy from depleting throughout the day.