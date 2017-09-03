Expo 2020 Dubai to unveil legacy masterplan at Cityscape

Visitors to Cityscape will be able explore the future in interactive pods at Expo's exhibition stand

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to unveil its legacy plans at next week’s Cityscape Global.

The annual event, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre, will see Expo officials unveil the masterplan for the site after it closes its doors in April 2021.

The Expo committee has had a post-2021 masterplan ever since Dubai won the right to host to the event four years ago, but the name, the plans, details and vision have not been publicly revealed before.

Visitors to the 16th edition of Cityscape Global, which attracts an international audience, will be able to explore the future in interactive pods at Expo’s exhibition stand and find out how they can be a part of the future of the Expo site from 2021.

“The question that everybody has asked me when I’ve been speaking about Expo has been: ‘So, what happens after Expo 2020’s doors close in April 2021?” said Marjan Faraidooni, senior vice president of Legacy Impact and Development at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“At CityScape Global 2017 you will find out,” she added.

She said Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai, set two main tasks after the emirate won the right to stage the 2020 World Expo back in 2013: deliver an Expo that will amaze the world while leaving a meaningful and impactful legacy.

“There are four strands to the legacy: reputational, social, physical and economic – and next week, you’ll see how we’ve integrated all of these into the long-term future of the Expo site in Dubai South,” said Faraidooni.

Through its overall theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be a celebration of ingenuity that gives people a glimpse into the future, guided by its three pillars: opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

“We have learned a great deal from the highs and lows of previous World Expos, from the very beginning in London in 1851 to those of recent decades. It was very clear that what happens after an Expo is as important as what happens during the six months’ duration itself,” said Faraidooni.

Cityscape Global 2017 is open to the public at Dubai Trade Centre from Monday, September 11 to Wednesday, September 13, from 10am to 7pm.