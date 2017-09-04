$70m Dubai water networks upgrade project 'progressing well'

A AED260 million ($70.7 million) project to upgrade water transmission networks in Dubai is progressing well, according to the head of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).



Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said the plan to add pipelines with a total length of 46km in various parts of Dubai was nearly a third completed.



He added that the project is expected to be completed by May 2018.



Al Tayer said: "To date, approximately 13km, which is 30 percent of the project, has been completed. The project includes the extension of main water larger pipe to increase water flow between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road along Hessa street and Al Qudra road, and along the Jebel Ali to Al Hebab road towards Emirates Road in the areas between Dubai to Al Ain road and Al Qudra.



"The project also includes an extension of the main water pipeline at Al Lusaily up to the junction between Al Ain road at Jebel Ali and the Al Hebab road, and several other pipelines from Mushrif station and Al Khaleej road.



"This is intended to provide gravity-fed water, in case of emergency, and provide Al Reem, and other future projects on both sides of Al Qudra street, with water."



He said the project also contributes to increasing water flow in Al Warqa and Palm Deira, ensuring the continuity of water access, and raising the pressure in the network, to support existing and future projects.