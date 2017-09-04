Over 5.4m people use Dubai public transport over Eid holiday

Roads and Transport Authority says it drew up detailed plan on how to cope with increased numbers of Eid Al Adha

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday revealed that the total number of passengers lifted by public transport and taxicabs in Dubai during the Eid Al-Adha holiday exceeding 5.4 million.



The transport authority said in a statement that a total of 5,454,714 passengers used public transport over the holiday weekend.



The number of metro riders reached 1,829,356 with 1,177,502 passengers carried on the Red Line and 651,854 passengers on the Green Line, said Mohammed Al Ali, director of strategic planning at the RTA Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.

He added that Dubai Tram lifted 74,311 passengers, while 1,448,306 passengers were picked up by public buses, 240,954 passengers by marine transport, and 1.861,787 passengers by taxicabs.



He said: "The RTA has prepared a comprehensive traffic plan to optimize the use of vehicles during Eid Al Adha holiday, which witnesses heavy traffic especially in the area around Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Water Canal.



"We have borne in mind to achieve integration between different public transport means and traffic regulations to facilitate the movement of the public to and from these areas during this occasion."

Separately, the Command and Control Centre in Dubai Police Department received 125,867 calls during Eid Al Adha and 728 traffic accidents occurred during the same period.