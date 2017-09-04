Royal Jordanian chief apologises after delays hits numerous flights

Royal Jordanian on Monday apologised to passengers for the delays experienced on a number of flights over the past two days due to technical reasons.



RJ president and CEO Stefan Picher expressed his regret to travellers flying on board the airline to London, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Kuwait and Bangkok on Sunday, in addition to other flights that witnessed some delays on Monday.



He said in a statement that the delays coincided with the increased demand on travel on the RJ network during Eid Al Adha holiday and the start of schools in Jordan and the world.



Picher stressed that RJ is keen on offering the best onboard and on the ground services to its guests while maintaining high on-time performance, apologising for the discomfort passengers may have experienced due to the delays.



He did not give any further details about the nature of the technical problems.