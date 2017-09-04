Royal Jordanian chief apologises after delays hits numerous flights

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait routes are among those affected by technical issues, says CEO
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Sep 2017 03:10 PM

Royal Jordanian on Monday apologised to passengers for the delays experienced on a number of flights over the past two days due to technical reasons.

RJ president and CEO Stefan Picher expressed his regret to travellers flying on board the airline to London, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Kuwait and Bangkok on Sunday, in addition to other flights that witnessed some delays on Monday.

He said in a statement that the delays coincided with the increased demand on travel on the RJ network during Eid Al Adha holiday and the start of schools in Jordan and the world.

Picher stressed that RJ is keen on offering the best onboard and on the ground services to its guests while maintaining high on-time performance, apologising for the discomfort passengers may have experienced due to the delays.

He did not give any further details about the nature of the technical problems.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Over 5.4m people use Dubai public transport over Eid holiday

Over 5.4m people use Dubai public transport over Eid holiday

04 Sep 2017
Transport
Cathay Pacific says Dubai to become MidEast hub amid renewed focus

Cathay Pacific says Dubai to become MidEast hub amid renewed focus

04 Sep 2017
Transport
Most students use private transport to get to school - RTA

Most students use private transport to get to school - RTA

03 Sep 2017
Transport
Embattled Air Berlin cancels Abu Dhabi flights

Embattled Air Berlin cancels Abu Dhabi flights

03 Sep 2017
Transport
Etihad launches Dreamliner on daily Amsterdam flights

Etihad launches Dreamliner on daily Amsterdam flights

02 Sep 2017
Transport
Emirates keen to develop autonomous support vehicles

Emirates keen to develop autonomous support vehicles

24 Jul 2017
Technology
Careem says ride-hailing service now available in Ajman

Careem says ride-hailing service now available in Ajman

30 Aug 2017
Transport
Dubai Metro to extend use of 3D printing after Siemens deal

Dubai Metro to extend use of 3D printing after Siemens deal

31 Aug 2017
Technology
Saudi's Bahri signs $120m deal to buy new ships

Saudi's Bahri signs $120m deal to buy new ships

30 Aug 2017
Transport
MidEast air passenger demand continues to slow, says IATA

MidEast air passenger demand continues to slow, says IATA

30 Aug 2017
Transport