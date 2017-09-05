Luxury Dubai developer to offer Palm homes with just 1% deposit

Luxury residential and hospitality property developer Seven Tides will offer homes in Dubai with a reservation fee of just 1 percent at next week's Cityscape Global show.



The promotion will apply to its Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences and DUKES Dubai projects and potential buyers can reserve an apartment at either of the five-star resorts with a 1 percent deposit.



The promotion comes as the 16th edition of the real estate investment and development event will for the first time enable visitors interested in buying UAE property to make purchases on the show floor.



Seven Tides said buyers will also receive a one-night stay with breakfast in the hotel of their choice - Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences or DUKES Dubai.



Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said: “Visitors to our stand can capitalise on the attractive price options we are offering and make informed purchasing decisions directly with us at the show.”



He said around 76 percent of the total units at Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences have already been sold. The remaining units consist of one and two-bedroom apartments and are priced from AED2.7 million.



At DUKES Dubai, he said there are just 10 executive studios remaining and prices start at AED2.3 million.