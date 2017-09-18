UAE bank says services to be unavailable for 3 days

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has announced that many of its banking services will be unavailable to customers from the end of September.



The bank said on its website that it will be carrying out a system enhancement during which most of its banking services including internet and mobile banking will be unavailable.



Customers will also be unable to carry out cash and cheque deposits, fund transfers and direct debits, the bank said.



The system upgrade will take place from 4pm on September 30 and will come back on line from 8am on October 3 (UAE time).



The bank said customers can continue to use ADCB Credit and Debit cards during the three day period for cash withdrawals at ATMs, to make in-store purchases and to make online purchases.