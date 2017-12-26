Over 1,000 yachts to gather for Dubai maritime New Year's celebration

The "New Year's Eve Yacht Gathering 2018" is part of an initiative to boost Dubai's standing as a hub for maritime leisure tourism

More than 1,000 yachts will gather in the seas off Dubai for a three-day New Year’s celebration in a bid to promote the emirate as a marine leisure tourism destination, according to the event’s organisers.

The event is being launched by the the Dubai Maritime City Authority’s “Sea Dubai” initiative, which was launched to establish frameworks for recreational marine craft licensing regulations and mechanisms in the emirate.

Twelve private and public entities are also participating or supporting the event, including Dubai Police and Kleindienst Group.

“The New Year’s yacht gathering will further enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the world’s maritime tourism map,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “We have now more diversified tourism product offering, and with bold initiatives like Sea Dubai we can expect more success and growth in 2018 and beyond.”

According to Kleindienst Group chairman Josef Kleindienst, the developer’s “Floating Seahorse” homes will be the “centre stage” for light shows and music during the event.

“As a developer, the Kleindienst Group’s ambition aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a leading global destination and home of innovation as the world’s most forward-thinking city,” he added. “We congratulate DMCA for this initiative and the professional organisation to make Dubai one of the world’s leading and most advanced maritime destinations”.

Ali Al Daboos, DMCA’s executive director of operations, said the initiative is part of “relentless” ongoing efforts to accelerate the growth of the marine leisure sector as “a key pillar for consolidating the leadership of the local maritime community as one of the most competitive and attractive in the world.”

The event is scheduled to take place between 11am and 2am between December 29 and 31.