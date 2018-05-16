UAE licensing fees to cost AED15,000 for social media influencers

On Wednesday, the UAE’s National Media Council (NMC) warned that individuals and companies who use social media for commercial purposes – including influencers – have until the end of the month to become compliant with the regulations.

Annual fees for ‘influencers’ will be AED 15,000 as part of new regulations governing the use of social media for commercial purposes, according to local media reports.

According to the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, there will also be license fees of AED 4,000 for outlets displaying and selling audio material, as well as AED 2,000 in renewal fees each year.

Trade licences for UAE influencers start at AED13,125

For outlets selling visual material, the annual licensing fees will be AED 6,000, along with AED 3,000 for renewal, while outlets involved in electronic publishing and on-demand printing will be subject to licensing fees of AED 3,500 and the same price upon renewal.

Sites selling video games will be subject to licensing fees of AED 8,000 and renewal fees of AED 4,000, the Emarat Al Youm report added.\

The fees:

► AED15,000 - annual licence fees for social media influencers

► AED4,000 for annual licence fees selling audio, with AED2,000 for renewal

► AED6,000 for annual license fees selling visual material, with AED3,000 for renewal

► AED3,500 for electronic publishing and printing on demand with AED3,500 for renewal

► AED8,000 for selling video games with AED4,000 for renewal

“The electronic media regulations form an essential component of regulating the media sector, and have been enacted as a response to the rapid growth and spread of electronic media,” said Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, the NMC’s executive director of media affairs.

“The aim of the regulations is to enhance competitiveness, increase reliability and support the provision of balanced, responsible and impartial media content.”

In his remarks, Al Nuaimi noted that accounts, blogs and personal pages are not subject to the new regulations, including the accounts of influencers provided they are not being used for commercial in nature.

“Individuals and organisations that voluntarily promote work are not affected by the electronic media regulations,” he added.

According to the law, influencers must also first apply for a trade license beforehand, such as a freelancer visa through the Dubai Creative Clusters Authority or Abu Dhabi’s twofour54.

The NMC has also said it will encourage businesses and companies to work only with licensed influencers and companies, who face the closure of their accounts and websites as well as fines of up to AED 5,000 if they don’t comply.