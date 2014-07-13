4,000 loud speakers to project Grand Mosque sermons 9km

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
New state-of-the-art speakers would allow more pilgrims to hear the call to prayer without entering the mosque grounds as Saudi Arabia predicts 6m pilgrims to converge on the holiest site this season
About 4,000 loud speakers have been installed around the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Islam’s holiest site, in what authorities say will enable the call to prayer to be heard 9 kilometres away.
Saudi Arabia is undergoing a $2bn renovation and extension of the mosque so it can accommodate 1 million pilgrims at any one time.
Grand Mosque operations director Faras Al Saadi said the new speakers would enable more people to participate in the mosque’s prayers without entering the exact site.
“A technical committee has chosen only the most advanced brands and models after examining the most effective sound systems worldwide,” he said, according to local media.
“Thanks to this premium quality speakers, prayers will be heard up to 9,000 meters away, from Gaza Street to Ibrahim Khalil Street.
“The outside speakers are wind-proof, meaning sound will remain crystal clear even in rough weather. This is a very complex technical accomplishment.
“Special poles have been set up on several roads around the area and south of the mosque as well.”
The infamous loudspeakers on the top of the Makkah Clock Tower will be audible up to 7km away, while green and white lights used to indicate the five daily pray times also will be visible from 30km away to aid those with hearing difficulties.
About 6 million Muslims are expected to visit the site during the Umrah and Haj season, which is underway.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules