5 more speed cameras installed at Pearl Qatar

Comes amid ongoing complaints about driver behaviour on the man-made island.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Saturday, 5 July 2014 3:09 PM
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

The Pearl-Qatar has installed five new speed radars along major routes on the man-made island following ongoing complaints about driver behaviour, it was reported.

Pearl developer United Development Company (UDC) told Doha News the radars with a limit of 60 km/hr have been placed at well-known trouble spots, including The Pearl Boulevard, Qatar Cool signal and Porto Arabia Drive signal.

Similar in appearance to those placed on Doha’s Corniche, the cameras do not flash when they are recording violations.

It comes as the UDC told Doha News in April that it had reached an agreement with Qatar’s Coast Guard to patrol the Pearl’s waterways following complaints about jet ski noise.

The company promised that jet skis would be confiscated if their owners were found to be encroaching on restricted residential areas.

“Security personal are working closely with the coast guard and police to ensure there is no transgression into any areas of The Pearl Qatar,” a spokesman was quoted as saying this week.

Related:

Stories

Qatar speed camera fines up 13%

Abu Dhabi police increase speed radars

New Hyundai slows down ahead of speed radars

Revealed: Average of 5,880 drivers caught speeding each day on Abu Dhabi roads

Police in the UAE consider 10kph reduction of speed buffer

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking