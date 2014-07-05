5 more speed cameras installed at Pearl Qatar

The Pearl-Qatar has installed five new speed radars along major routes on the man-made island following ongoing complaints about driver behaviour, it was reported.

Pearl developer United Development Company (UDC) told Doha News the radars with a limit of 60 km/hr have been placed at well-known trouble spots, including The Pearl Boulevard, Qatar Cool signal and Porto Arabia Drive signal.

Similar in appearance to those placed on Doha’s Corniche, the cameras do not flash when they are recording violations.

It comes as the UDC told Doha News in April that it had reached an agreement with Qatar’s Coast Guard to patrol the Pearl’s waterways following complaints about jet ski noise.

The company promised that jet skis would be confiscated if their owners were found to be encroaching on restricted residential areas.

“Security personal are working closely with the coast guard and police to ensure there is no transgression into any areas of The Pearl Qatar,” a spokesman was quoted as saying this week.