5MW solar power plant completed in Bahrain

Petra Solar, Caspian Renewable Energy announce installation of largest smart solar plant in the Middle East

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 28 June 2014 1:38 AM

Energy technology provider Petra Solar has announced that it and its partner Caspian Renewable Energy has completed the installation of the largest smart solar power plant in the Middle East.

The 5MW project will be owned by Bahrain Petroleum Company and will deliver in excess of 8,000MWh of clean renewable energy.

In real terms, this capacity will present an energy offset of 67,000 Mcf of natural gas and a savings of 6,900 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, Petra Solar said in a statement.

The project marks the first phase of the "Let Bahrain Shine" initiative, a consortium-led drive to help Bahrain meet up to 10 percent of its energy demands through clean renewable energy.

"BAPCO is very excited about this project, being the first of its kind in the Middle East, it will be a proud showcase," said Adel Almoayyed, CEO of BAPCO. "We expect that this project will be the first step in Bahrain's march towards a solar future."

As part of Let Bahrain Shine, Petra Solar and Caspian Renewable Energy will continue to partner closely with key Bahraini stakeholders such as BAPCO to make Bahrain the Middle East's hub for solar power technology and innovation, the statement said.

"The completion of this BAPCO project marks a significant and exciting moment for us and our partners in Bahrain," said Steve Rhoades, CEO of Petra Systems. "We are honoured to be a part of a project of this importance to Bahrain and look forward to continuing to help Bahrain become a world leader in solar innovation."

M Marty Youssefiani, CEO of Caspian Renewable Energy, added: "Our consortium's commitment to the kingdom is long-term, multi-faceted and will be including investment tracks in the field of R+D and manufacturing to firmly position Bahrain as the region's standard bearer of smart, clean energy."

