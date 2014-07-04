7-Eleven retail brand in UAE expansion

Japanese convenience store brand 7-Eleven is planning to expand into the Middle East with plans to open its first store in Dubai in 2015 and further outlets planned for Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

"We will first build a firm foundation in Dubai and then sequentially advance to other (United Arab Emirates) nations, such as Abu Dhabi and Sharjah," Ryoji Sakai, Seven-Eleven Japan’s managing executive officer and head of planning and finance, was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

The first store will open in Dubai in the summer of 2015, with plans for 100 outlets in the emirate by 2017, the report added.

From this month, the firm will start providing training in for staff ahead of the Dubai openings next year.

There are currently 53,000 7-Eleven stories in 16 countries worldwide.