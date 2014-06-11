7 of the best accounting apps

When your business starts paying and billing more than a few invoices monthly, it’s time to consider an automated system to track the money.

To think simple and low cost is acceptable in the beginning, but as your business grows and becomes more complex, you’ll likely need to upgrade.

We have picked out seven of the best online accounting apps that can help you along the way.

FreshBooks (www.freshbooks.com)

FreshBooks is tailored to independent contractors and small, service-based businesses, offering them a good variety of invoicing features, some expense tracking and basic bookkeeping functions, and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The process of invoicing with the use of FreshBooks will provide you with an easy sign up that is both free and fast. Last but not least, it is the only online accounting application that provides an iOS and Android timer you can use to track time billing in the field.

Chrometa (www.chrometa.com)

If you want to keep track of the billable hours your lawyer has actually spent working on your document, and consequently receive a bill that may not just be lower but also fairer, Chrometa is for you. This app automatically tracks a lawyer’s computer usage, showing how much time has been spent on each e-mail, document or spreadsheet. In addition, Chrometa is also a great time tracking software and an interesting tool to use if you are looking for ways to build in more productivity.

Xero (www.xero.com)

New Zealand’s Xero software prides itself on making accounting “fun”. The easy-to-use product creates a one-stop shop for small businesses to perform routine accounting functions and have an unlimited number of user logins, which is a unique feature of this app. Xero integrates with more than 200 other business applications, including e-commerce platforms, time tracking apps and CRM systems. Users can connect all the solutions they use to run their business, eliminating the need for tedious data entry.

Article continued on next page...