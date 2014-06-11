7 of the best accounting apps

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Tamara Pupic tracks down some of the best accounting apps on the market, and explains how they can help you balance the books.
When your business starts paying and billing more than a few invoices monthly, it’s time to consider an automated system to track the money.
To think simple and low cost is acceptable in the beginning, but as your business grows and becomes more complex, you’ll likely need to upgrade.
We have picked out seven of the best online accounting apps that can help you along the way.
FreshBooks (www.freshbooks.com)
FreshBooks is tailored to independent contractors and small, service-based businesses, offering them a good variety of invoicing features, some expense tracking and basic bookkeeping functions, and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The process of invoicing with the use of FreshBooks will provide you with an easy sign up that is both free and fast. Last but not least, it is the only online accounting application that provides an iOS and Android timer you can use to track time billing in the field.
Chrometa (www.chrometa.com)
If you want to keep track of the billable hours your lawyer has actually spent working on your document, and consequently receive a bill that may not just be lower but also fairer, Chrometa is for you. This app automatically tracks a lawyer’s computer usage, showing how much time has been spent on each e-mail, document or spreadsheet. In addition, Chrometa is also a great time tracking software and an interesting tool to use if you are looking for ways to build in more productivity.
Xero (www.xero.com)
New Zealand’s Xero software prides itself on making accounting “fun”. The easy-to-use product creates a one-stop shop for small businesses to perform routine accounting functions and have an unlimited number of user logins, which is a unique feature of this app. Xero integrates with more than 200 other business applications, including e-commerce platforms, time tracking apps and CRM systems. Users can connect all the solutions they use to run their business, eliminating the need for tedious data entry.
Article continued on next page...
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules