7 of the best accounting apps

Tamara Pupic tracks down some of the best accounting apps on the market, and explains how they can help you balance the books.

By Tamara Pupic
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 10:10 AM

When your business starts paying and billing more than a few invoices monthly, it’s time to consider an automated system to track the money.

To think simple and low cost is acceptable in the beginning, but as your business grows and becomes more complex, you’ll likely need to upgrade. 

We have picked out seven of the best online accounting apps that can help you along the way.

FreshBooks (www.freshbooks.com)

FreshBooks is tailored to independent contractors and small, service-based businesses, offering them a good variety of invoicing features, some expense tracking and basic bookkeeping functions, and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The process of invoicing with the use of FreshBooks will provide you with an easy sign up that is both free and fast. Last but not least, it is the only online accounting application that provides an iOS and Android timer you can use to track time billing in the field.

Chrometa (www.chrometa.com)

If you want to keep track of the billable hours your lawyer has actually spent working on your document, and consequently receive a bill that may not just be lower but also fairer, Chrometa is for you. This app automatically tracks a lawyer’s computer usage, showing how much time has been spent on each e-mail, document or spreadsheet. In addition, Chrometa is also a great time tracking software and an interesting tool to use if you are looking for ways to build in more productivity.

Xero (www.xero.com)

New Zealand’s Xero software prides itself on making accounting “fun”. The easy-to-use product creates a one-stop shop for small businesses to perform routine accounting functions and have an unlimited number of user logins, which is a unique feature of this app. Xero integrates with more than 200 other business applications, including e-commerce platforms, time tracking apps and CRM systems. Users can connect all the solutions they use to run their business, eliminating the need for tedious data entry.

Article continued on next page...

Related:

Stories

UAE launches project to improve 'smart' banking services

Tech summit highlights opportunities

The soaring success of Google+

Life @ Google

Blending technology and spirituality: Hajjnet

Also in StartUp

Getting press for your start-up

Video: Tunisia - Digital startups empowering youth

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Jan Rod Wednesday, 11 June 2014 3:18 PM[UAE] - Singapore

In addition to the list, here's a comparison of the top accounting/bookkeeping software that most businesses used today. It has an analogy of features, integration with other apps, pricing etc.

http://biz30.timedoctor.com/list-of-bookkeeping-software/

Hope this adds information.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Getting press for your start-up

Getting press for your start-up

Giulia Girardi, growth marketer at Equidam, shines a spotlight...

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Tamara Pupic analyses why the UAE’s educated and highly skilled...

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

What is social recruiting? It’s when employers use social platforms...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking