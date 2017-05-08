73% of MidEast firms uncover job CV 'discrepancies'

New research also says that more than 50% of HR bosses are planning to hire this year

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 4:47 PM

Nearly three-quarters of companies have uncovered discrepancies on the CVs of job candidates in the Middle East, according to new research.

HireRight, the candidate due diligence company, said its latest EMEA Employment Screening Benchmark Report showed that 73 percent of companies with background screening programs have uncovered candidate employment history discrepancies. 

The research said discrepancies were identified at all candidate position seniority levels - 59 percent at junior staff levels, 55 percent at mid-staff levels, and 34 percent at senior staff levels.

Steve Girdler, managing director for EMEA at HireRight said: “With uncertainty being the business watchword of 2017, our report reveals where HR departments across the region will be focused over the next year. 

"We are seeing a notable shift in screening practices across the region, with an increase in companies conducting candidate due diligence, and doing so more often and in greater depth.”

James Randall, sales manager for HireRight Middle East added: “Two key external pressures appear to be driving this shift in focus. First, increased regulation in the financial services industry is having an impact across all levels of seniority.

"Second, scandals are only a mouse click or phone snap away, thus further increasing the importance of minimising the risk of bringing the wrong people into an organisation.”

The HireRight report also revealed that despite the current economic and political backdrop, HR professionals remain positive, with 59 percent of respondents expecting to grow their workforce this year.

However, this optimism is tempered by only moderate growth with 22 percent planning to grow staff numbers by 6 percent or more.

