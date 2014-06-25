82 Iftar and suhoors to try in Dubai

Under AED100 ($27)

Alchemia Tent at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort

This Ramadan tent serves fresh juices, mixed grills and light bites from an à la carte menu, as well as buffet options. The World Cup games will be shown here, and shisha is available. Private VIP lounges available for hire that can accommodate up to 15 people with private plasma TV screens or projectors.

Iftar and suhoor priced à la carte. Iftar: sunset-9pm. Suhoor: 9pm-3am. Habtoor Grand Beach Resort , Al Sufouh Road, Dubai Marina (04 399 5000).



Bastakiya Café

A buffet selection of international, Arabic, Indian, Pakistani and Asian dishes, including a selection of starters, salad, soup, main courses, desserts and juices. Arabic coffee and dates will also be served.

AED85/$23 per person. Half price children aged six to 12. Daily sunset-10.30pm. Arabian Courtyard Hotel, Al Fahidi Street (04 351 9111).



Barbecue Delights

Over 60 dishes of Pakistani, Afghani and North Indian cuisines from the buffet, including barbecue grills, curries and desserts.

AED70/$19 (Sat-Wed), AED75/$20.5 (Thu and Fri). AED40/$11 (children four-12 years). Daily sunset-9pm. Opposite Lamcy Plaza, Oud Metha (04 335 9868). Other location: AED90/$24.5. AED50/$14 (children aged four to 12). Sunset-12.30am. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai (04 434 3443).



Bundoo Khan

Contemporary Pakistani cuisine and barbecue, plus traditional Arabic dishes, mocktails, karak chai and Peshawari kahwa.

From AED75/$20.5 per person. Daily sunset-10pm. Xclusive Clover Hotel apartments, Rigga Al Buteen, Deira (04 233 6333).



C.Taste

A budget friendly option.

Iftar: AED90/$24.5. 7pm-10pm. Suhoor: AED70. 2am-4am. Centro Al Barsha (04 704 0000).



Downtown tent

Arabic cooking, music and shisha.

Iftar and suhoor priced à la carte. Sun-Wed 6pm-2am, Thu-Sat 6pm-3am. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai (04 423 8883).



Fresh Restaurant

A traditional iftar buffet. From AED99 per person.

AED45/$12 (children six-11 years). Free (kids aged below five years). Daily sunset-10pm. Golden Tulip Hotel, Al Barsha (04 501 6181).



Nosh

Get the chance to win a five-night stay for two in Istanbul including flights.

AED99/$27. Kids under six dine for free. Daily from sunset. Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A (04 438 0000).



Pizza Express

A family friendly iftar.

AED69/$19 per person. Daily sunset-11pm. China Court, Ibn Battuta Mall (04 368 5134).



The Noodle House

Iftar menu includes a platter of dates, fruit and juices to begin, followed by roti canai, duck wonton soup, dim sum, grilled Javanese chicken, sweet and sour fish, kailan and fried tofu cooked with tomato chili paste, and much more.

AED90/$24.5. 7pm-11.30pm. Various locations, www.thenoodlehouse.com (04 366 6730).



The Palace Courtyard

Atmospheric Arabic courtyard, hosts a suhoor with Arabic mezze, music and shisha.

AED50/$14 per person (cover charge). 8pm-2.30am. One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina (04 399 9999).

