85% of GCC patients say healthcare improvements needed

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
EY survey also shows that more than half of Gulf healthcare professionals agree that service quality is inconsistent
Eighty-five percent of GCC patients believe not enough is being done to improve patient experience, according to a new report by advisors EY.
Consumers across the GCC are no longer satisfied with healthcare providers just meeting their basic physical needs, the report said, adding that most patients would opt to get care for serious conditions outside the GCC region.
EY said that many healthcare organisations in the GCC region lack a mature patient experience management function despite 82 percent of healthcare professionals indicating that patient experience is a priority.
A further 83 percent of respondents said they believe there should be a greater investment in healthcare technology.
In the same survey, 51 percent of healthcare professionals rate overall healthcare quality as inconsistent.
The patient experience is comprised of the various interactions that patients have with a healthcare system and is a critical component of overall healthcare quality. A positive patient experience focuses on the whole delivery of an interaction, from booking timely appointments to having their medical history easily accessible to healthcare staff across clinics.
Andrea Longhi, EY MENA healthcare advisory services leader, said: “Inconsistent quality of care has been a uniform challenge across the GCC. Establishing a patient experience management function will help improve accessibility to patients, quality of service, consistency and affinity.
"It will help patients appreciate the value of what they are paying for, improve loyalty and medical outcomes as healthcare providers recognise the importance of going beyond exemplary medical care to engage with patients.”
The survey also showed that limited engagement with clinical staff and the lack of consistency led to only 40 percent of patients believing that they were being adequately informed about their health.
Furthermore, only 34 percent of patients are relying on their physician for healthcare information above any other source, it added.
Mohammad Sear, executive director, advisory, EY, said: "Patient centricity is the key to sustainably delivering better experiences. To achieve this, stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem must make patient experience a top priority at all times."
EY said potential solutions for the GCC healthcare system include the digitisation of electronic medical records, which is happening in the UAE, mobile applications, remote patient monitoring, and the automation of medical centres.
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
So if your memorable moment is in October, November or December then you can forget about it? moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:07 PM - Zeek
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules