Aabar's stake in Arabtec stabilises, says Dubai bourse

Aabar cut the stake to 18.85% from 21.57%, fuelling a 30% plunge in Arabtec's stock price last week

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 3:46 PM

The stake which Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments holds in Dubai builderArabtec has stabilised after falling sharply last week, according to a statement from the Dubai bourse.

Between June 8 and 11, Aabar cut the stake to 18.85 percent from 21.57 percent; its selling fuelled a 30 percent plunge in Arabtec's stock price as investors worried that the commitment of a major shareholder in the firm was waning. Aabar has declined to comment on its strategy.

In a brief statement on Sunday, Dubai Financial Market said the stake had now risen slightly to 18.94 percent. It did not elaborate.

In a separate statement, Arabtec said its board would meet on June 18 to discuss the company's projects, among other issues.

Four of Arabtec's nine board members are associated with Aabar and Aabar's parent firm International Petroleum Investment Co, including Arabtec chairman Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi. The board meeting will take place at IPIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Aabar is the second largest shareholder in Arabtec after Arabtec's chief executive Hasan Ismaik. In late May,Arabtec said Ismaik had raised his stake to 21.46 percent from 8.03 percent; on Sunday, bourse data showed his stake had risen further to 28.85 percent.

Shares in Arabtec, one of the most heavily traded stocks in Dubai, plunged their daily limit of 10 percent on Sunday, helping to drag the main market index down 4.7 percent.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Aabar cuts stake in Arabtec to 18.85%

Why Arabtec’s stock collapse is not good for the market

Arabtec denies rumour that it plans to delist

Dubai's Arabtec moves to calm investors after 24% share slump

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Companies

Arabtec Holding

Aabar Investments

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking