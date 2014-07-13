Abraaj affiliate makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Abraaj Investment Management says it is keen to buy at least 51% stake in sweet snack maker
Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of United Arab Emirates' Abraaj Capital, has made an approach to buy at least a 51 percent stake in Egypt's snack maker Bisco Misr, Bisco Misr said in a statement on Sunday.
"Abraaj Investment Egypt Limited have requested ... to conduct (technical and financial) studies on the company with the intention of acquiring all its shares, with a minimum of a 51 percent stake," Bisco Misr said.
Dubai-based Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's largest private equity firm, has been pushing to expand in emerging markets. It owns stakes in Egypt's Orascom Construction, budget carrier Air Arabia and supermarket chain Spinneys.
Abraaj Group published a statement on its website confirming it had made an expression of interest to shareholders representing a controlling stake in Bisco Misr on behalf of funds advised by Abraaj.
Bisco Misr is one of Egypt's main providers of baked goods and confectionary.
Abraaj said completion of the proposed transaction would be subject to certain conditions, including conducting due diligence on the company that is satisfactory to Abraaj, finalising negotiations and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.
Egypt has had more than three years of economic and political turmoil since an uprising in 2011 ousted president Hosni Mubarak.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules