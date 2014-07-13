Abu Dhabi adds more cameras to target rogue motorists

|Home
More cameras introduced to crack down on offences such as speeding and red light jumping
Abu Dhabi Police have activated a new set of cameras designed to detect speeding motorists and those who jump red lights.
The authorities have installed 36 new cameras, in addition to the 108 they have in place at different intersections across the city of Abu Dhabi.
The cameras use infra-red technology that captures images without the use of flash and will catch violators on all lanes, whether traffic signals are on red or green.
Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said drivers should avoid speeding up when traffic lights turn amber.
He explained the violations that have been detected by the speed monitoring systems at intersections include red light jumping, unsafe lane changes, stopping over crosswalk lines, exceeding legal speed limits, overtaking at junctions, and making turns or U-turns from the wrong lane.
