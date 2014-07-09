Abu Dhabi apartment prices up 4% in Q2, says Asteco

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
New report highlights slowdown in transaction volume and more sustainable levels of rental and capital appreciation
Average apartment sales prices in Abu Dhabi rose by four percent during the second quarter of 2014, Asteco said in a new report on Wednesday.
A slowdown in transaction volume and more sustainable levels of rental and capital appreciation defined Abu Dhabi’s residential sector performance in the three months to June, according to Asteco’s Q2 2014 real estate report.
On average apartment sales prices increased by four percent quarter-on-quarter, and 29 percent since Q2 2013.
Asteco said villa sales prices remained relatively stable over the same period, showing an average increase of just two percent.
Average apartment rental rates ran in parallel with villas recording modest Q2 growth rates of up to eight percent, Asteco said.
“Ongoing tenant preference for newer, master planned communities drove demand for apartments in prime developments within investment areas, while affordable villa locations continue to be popular,” said Jerry Oates, general manager, Asteco Abu Dhabi.
“Market sustainability will be further buoyed by Abu Dhabi’s plans to launch its own rental index this year, designed to create a more transparent market for UAE national investors, regulating maximum rental increases,” he added.
Asteco added that growth for low to mid-end apartment unit developments, such as Reef Downtown, dropped two percent in Q2, suggesting that prices reached a peak in Q1.
Abu Dhabi office leasing figures recorded moderate quarter-on-quarter rental growth of three percent for Grade A fitted commercial space whereas ‘average quality’ Grade B commercial rates remained stable, for both fitted and shell and core, the report said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules