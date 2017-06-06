Abu Dhabi approves fees hike for 24 private schools

Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) has approved a fee hike request from 24 private schools in the UAE capital starting from the 2017-2018 academic year.

The average increase in fees is about three percent, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

It added that ADEC rejected requests from another 60 private schools to raise fees.

Currently, 34 percent of private school students pay less than AED10,000 in annual fees, 24 percent pay between AED20,000 and 30,000, 12 percent pay between AED30,000 to 50,000, and six percent pay more than AED50,000.

A total of 84 schools had submitted the request to increase fees.

ADEC said that all the applications were analysed and reviewed by the Private Schools and Quality Assurance (PSQA) sector.

Hamad Al Dhaheri, PSQA’s executive director, said that the body is keen to provide students with affordable and high-quality education opportunities.

ADEC said it continually monitors tuition as well as other fees and ensures that schools refrain from imposing additional charges without obtaining its approval.