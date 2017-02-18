Abu Dhabi awards parking contract for new mega airport terminal

|Home
Zone Parking Solutions wins deal to operate nearly 5,000 spaces at the upcoming Midfield Terminal Complex
Abu Dhabi Airports has awarded a five-year car parking contract for the under-construction Midfield Terminal Complex (MTC) to Zone Parking Solutions.
The company will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, operation and maintenance of a centralised system at the short-term, long-term and employee car parks, state news agency WAM reported.
The MTC is being built to accommodate the expected surge in traffic at Abu Dhabi International, expected to hit 45 million passengers a year by 2025.
Parking facilities are being created to house 3,400 cars in the short-term covered parking and 1,500 cars in long-term parking. No value was disclosed for the contract awarded.
"At the MTC, we want the world-class, sensational and spectacular ideas to extend beyond the passenger experience. With this in mind, Abu Dhabi Airports is striving to partner with entities that are able to support our needs with regards to innovation and expertise, with an added value framework that benefits the capital’s airport," said Dan Cappell, Abu Dhabi Airports acting chief commercial officer.
Atif Azeem, Zone Parking Solutions acting CEO, added: "It is a matter of great pride for us to be associated with such a prestigious project as the MTC at Abu Dhabi International Airport. With a wide portfolio of clients, we are adept at providing tailored solutions to meet their needs. We look forward to assimilating the vision of the MTC in our operations in order to deliver a fantastic experience to those that utilise the facility."
The MTC will be the largest architectural structure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, visible from more than 1.5km away.
The new terminal is situated between the two runways at AUH, providing the shortest possible journey from runway to parking stand and allowing a quicker and smoother experience for passengers.
