Abu Dhabi-backed Virgin Galactic to launch astronaut hotel

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dona Ana County Future Astronaut hotel will be used by customers before they fly into space
A hotel and catering partner have been selected by Virgin Galactic to provide hospitality services to would-be astronauts before they head off on their journey into space.
Owned by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investments, Virgin Galactic is set to become the world’s first commercial spaceline and claims to have already accepted more than $70 million in deposits from approximately 580 individuals.
It has chosen Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces and World Class Gourmet in New Mexico, where its spaceport is based, as its first official hotel and catering partner respectively.
The hotel, managed by Heritage Hotel and Resorts, will become Dona Ana County Future Astronaut hotel, offering a tailored, premium experience, with dedicated guest concierges to help manage the guest experience. It will add new rooms, facilities and have a multi-lingual staff for Virgin Galactic’s international travellers.
“By partnering with Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces and World Class Gourmet, we further our vision of investing in the local New Mexico community while we define the Virgin Galactic astronaut experience,” said Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.
“Future astronauts will come from around the world to New Mexico, so it’s important that they experience the outstanding local offerings and character as part of their experience.”
As previously reported, Sir Richard Branson has said that he would consider building hotels in space if his space travel company Virgin Galactic is successful.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules