Abu Dhabi-backed Virgin Galactic to launch astronaut hotel

A hotel and catering partner have been selected by Virgin Galactic to provide hospitality services to would-be astronauts before they head off on their journey into space.

Owned by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Investments, Virgin Galactic is set to become the world’s first commercial spaceline and claims to have already accepted more than $70 million in deposits from approximately 580 individuals.

It has chosen Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces and World Class Gourmet in New Mexico, where its spaceport is based, as its first official hotel and catering partner respectively.

The hotel, managed by Heritage Hotel and Resorts, will become Dona Ana County Future Astronaut hotel, offering a tailored, premium experience, with dedicated guest concierges to help manage the guest experience. It will add new rooms, facilities and have a multi-lingual staff for Virgin Galactic’s international travellers.

“By partnering with Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces and World Class Gourmet, we further our vision of investing in the local New Mexico community while we define the Virgin Galactic astronaut experience,” said Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.

“Future astronauts will come from around the world to New Mexico, so it’s important that they experience the outstanding local offerings and character as part of their experience.”

As previously reported, Sir Richard Branson has said that he would consider building hotels in space if his space travel company Virgin Galactic is successful.