Abu Dhabi bank ADCB posts 16% slump in Q4 net profit

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank says impairments for doubtful loans weigh on its bottom line during quarter

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 31 January 2017 2:44 PM

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, as impairments for doubtful loans weighed on its bottom line.

The emirate’s second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.0 billion dirhams ($272 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 1.19 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 979 million dirhams.

Impairments booked in the fourth quarter totalled 437 million dirhams versus 110 million dirhams a year earlier.

“The lingering effects of low oil prices on economic activity resulted in a tightened liquidity environment that has driven cost of funds and impairment allowances higher across the banking sector,” Ala’a Eraiqat, chief executive of ADCB, said in the statement.

Net interest and Islamic financing income was up 7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 1.57 billion dirhams. Loans and advances grew to 158.5 billion dirhams, up 8 percent, while customer deposits totalled 155.4 billion dirhams, also up 8 percent.

ADCB’s board proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent for 2016 compared to 45 percent in 2015.

In November ADCB obtained a $600 million, three-year syndicated loan, according to Wells Fargo, the bank that coordinated the debt transaction.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's ADCB closes $600m syndicated loan deal

Abu Dhabi banking major sees Q2 net profit slump by 12.3%

Abu Dhabi bank trio hurt by bad loans amid weak economy

More UAE bank mergers possible, says Al-Ghurair

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Market Performance

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
7.14
0.0 0.0 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Dubai regulator launches consultation on new crowdfunding rules

Abu Dhabi's largest lender sees 28% jump in Q4 net profit

Also in UAE

Emaar Malls sees Q4 net profit rise 3.9% to $123m

Dubai's second airport sees 84% passenger rise in 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking