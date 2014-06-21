Abu Dhabi bank launches talent platform for Emirati women

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has launched a talent development platform that aims to empower Emarati women in the employment market.

The new platform, named Tamooha, will provide job opportunities that suit women's social norms and family responsibilities by enabling them to choose to work from, or near, their own home or in ADCB's dedicated women-only operations centre in Al Ain, the bank said in a statement.

It added that additional centres are being developed in the Western Region and the Northern Emirates in order to accommodate a total of more than 300 female employees.

ADCB said that female employees will be responsible for non- customer facing roles including data entry, auditing and validating the accuracy of transactions received from branches and call centres, such as new account requests, clearing checks as well as outbound customer experience calls.

Tamooha is part of ADCB's ambition to promote Emiratisation at various administrative levels in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership. This includes providing more opportunities and bigger roles for Emirati women and creating an appropriate environment for them, the statement added.

Ala'a Eraiqat, ADCB's CEO, said: "At ADCB, we're committed to supporting the right of Emarati women to pursue their careers without compromising their social norms.

"We are proud to be the first bank to provide a unique career structure that enables Emarati women to join the workforce while meeting their everyday life responsibilities. As such, the women will be able to agree a suitable work plan with the bank using flexible hours and part-time systems."

He added: "We have already received encouraging feedback on the initiative and have hired 100 women in addition to the women administrative officers in charge of work teams who are responsible for training and supervising operations."