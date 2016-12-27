Abu Dhabi bourse to introduce short-selling in first quarter 2017 - CEO

Meetings have been held with brokerages ahead of the launch, said Abdullah Al Blooshi

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 27 December 2016 9:34 AM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi's stock market plans to introduce covered short-selling in the first quarter of 2017, its chief executive said on Monday, as it seeks to boost liquidity and attract more foreign investors.

In covered short-selling, investors borrow shares and sell them in the expectation of repurchasing them later at a lower price.

Regulators in the Gulf have until now shied away from allowing the practice because of concern that it could destabilise markets, though some countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said they plan to introduce it.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Monday it had held meetings with brokerages in Abu Dhabi and Dubai ahead of the launch of a short-selling service.

ADX chief executive Abdullah Al Blooshi told Reuters the exchange was acting after the United Arab Emirates market regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority, approved rules on short-selling.

Dubai Financial Market, the UAE's other big exchange, did not respond to an emailed request to comment on whether it too might eventually launch short-selling.

Blooshi said the ADX aimed "to diversify investment instruments in order to increase the level of liquidity to match global markets. This will enable us to attract foreign investors accustomed to these instruments".

ADX's short-selling service will be open to investors with margin trading accounts, investment funds, institutional investors, custodian clients and market makers, said Blooshi, noting that the "door will be open" to other investors if they obtain approval from the exchange.

In a statement, the ADX described several rules to reduce risks surrounding short-selling. For example, the price of a stock sold short must be higher than the last deal price involving the stock, while brokers' clients will have to provide guarantees when selling short.

Related:

Stories

IPOs raise more capital in UAE than in US, says economist

Sovereign funds pulled cash from world markets for third year running

Abu Dhabi's ADIB says $500m sukuk repaid in full

Abu Dhabi's ADFG completes 48% stake deal in Dubai's Shuaa

Abu Dhabi jumps on bank merger speculation, oil bounce supports region

160 firms register at Abu Dhabi Global Market in first year

Companies

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Also in Markets

Iran's currency hits record low as Trump worries deter fund inflows

Oman's Port Services Corporation to suspend liquidation

Also in UAE

Sweet Homes unveils $38m Ajman hotel apartment project

McIlroy out to keep up proud Dubai Classic record

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking