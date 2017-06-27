Abu Dhabi to bring in new fines to improve road safety

Abu Dhabi will make it mandatory for child seats for children under the age of four to be fitted in cars from next month as part of a shake-up of traffic-related regulations.

According to state news agency WAM, the amended executive regulations will be implemented from July 1.

They will include a AED400 fine and a penalty of four traffic points for drivers and all passengers for not putting on seat belts.

The amendment will also oblige drivers to provide child seats for children under the age of four, also introducing a fine of AED400 for drivers who allow children under the age of 10 and below 145cm to sit in the front.

Under the amendments, a AED50 daily fine for not claiming a vehicle after the end of its seizure period will be brought in up to a maximum amount of AED3,000.

Motorcycle riders and motorists who ignore traffic lights will be fined AED1,000 and incur a penalty of 12 points, and their vehicles will be seized for a month.

Crowding during accidents will incur a fine of AED1,000 and a penalty of six traffic points, WAM added.

The amendments will also allow the tinting of car window glass by 50 percent, with the exception of the front windscreen, as well as a fine of AED3,000 and a penalty of 24 traffic points for driving passengers who tint without permission, while a fine of AED3,000 and a 90-day vehicle seizure will be imposed for using three-wheeled motorcycles on the roads.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, director-general of Central Operations at Abu Dhabi Police, called on drivers to follow traffic rules and laws while confirming that the amendments to the executive regulations are aimed at serving the interests of road users and improve traffic safety.

He said that Abu Dhabi Police will provide an opportunity for drivers to correct their driving before implementing the new amendments through an initiative to cancel registered traffic violations, with the exception of dangerous traffic violations.