Abu Dhabi chases more Chinese tourists on promotional tour

Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority visits key Chinese cities as China overtakes India as largest source market

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 2:06 PM

Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) is on a promotional tour to cities across China this month to capitalise on the growing popularity of the emirate as a tourist destination.

Inbound visitor arrivals from China rose by 31 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year and have surged 48 percent in the first three months of this year.

China has now overtaken India as the largest overseas source market for international visitors into the emirate with close to 100,000 Chinese staying in the emirate’s 167 hotels and hotel apartments between January and March this year.

The number of guest nights has also climbed by 48 percent to 138,747 in the first quarter of this year.

TCA Abu Dhabi promoted the emirate during an initial four-city roadshow began on Thursday in Chengdu and stopped in Wuhan, Guangzhou before ending in Nanjing on Tuesday.

It was the first time that TCA Abu Dhabi has led a delegation to Wuhan, a city of more than 10 million people, and Nanjing, one of the largest cities in eastern China.

The roadshow, which was also be attended by Etihad Airways and hotels and tour operators, takes place as the emirate strives to reach its target of 600,000 Chinese visitors a year by 2021.

On May 10, TCA Abu Dhabi also attended the ITB China Exhibition 2017 in Shanghai, along with partners and stakeholders.

Mubarak Al Nuaimi, director promotions and overseas offices for TCA Abu Dhabi, said: "China has been identified as one of our priority markets offering enormous growth potential in the future. Each year, we are seeing impressive growth in the number of hotel guest arrivals and the first quarter of this year has been excellent, with close to 50 percent growth over the same period in 2016.

"We are trying to make the emirate as welcoming and easy to travel around as possible for our Chinese guests and will continue to support and implement new initiatives to make Abu Dhabi even more enticing."

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi hotels slash costs to boost February profits

Abu Dhabi plans China mission to lure more tourists

UAE hotels post best February occupancy levels for 9 years

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

Galleries
In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

Companies

Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Damac says to open ultra-luxury Dubai hotel in June

Bollywood superstar in Dubai to film new tourism movie

Also in UAE

First Dubai bank uses credit scores for loan applicants

Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank board

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry as entertainment...

1
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking