Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits victims of knife attack

Mother was killed and two children were injured last week
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the victims of the knife attack that took place in Fujairah, where a mother was stabbed to death, and two of her children and a domestic worker were injured.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also visited the victims at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, along with Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed spoke to the injured and their family members, and was briefed by doctors supervising their medical treatment.
The victims' family expressed thanks to the officials for their desire to stand by the people of the UAE.
