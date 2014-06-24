Abu Dhabi farms eye big rise in fruit, veg production

Abu Dhabi Farmers’ Services Centre (ADFSC) has said that farmers across the emirate are expected to produce 38,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables, worth an estimated $16m (AED60 million) during the coming season, which runs from November until October.

The 1,200 farms affiliated with ADFSC, out of 4,000 farms across the emirate capable of producing vegetables, will increase their ‘class one’ fruit and vegetables output by 10,000 on the previous season, as more and more consumers are encouraged to buy local produce.

ADFSC provides technical and operational support services to farmers, helping them grow and market their produce, provides logistical support, as well as providing a minimum-price guarantee, which is a guarantee on market price, as opposed to a guarantee against crop failure.

The most popular crop produced by farmers in the emirate is cucumber (29 percent), followed by tomatoes (16 percent), aubergines (5 percent), green capsicums (4 percent) and white cabbages (3 percent).