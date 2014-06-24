Abu Dhabi farms eye big rise in fruit, veg production

More than 1,000 farms will increase their produce by 10,000 tonnes this season

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 11:48 AM

Abu Dhabi Farmers’ Services Centre (ADFSC) has said that farmers across the emirate are expected to produce 38,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables, worth an estimated $16m (AED60 million) during the coming season, which runs from November until October.

The 1,200 farms affiliated with ADFSC, out of 4,000 farms across the emirate capable of producing vegetables, will increase their ‘class one’ fruit and vegetables output by 10,000 on the previous season, as more and more consumers are encouraged to buy local produce.

ADFSC provides technical and operational support services to farmers, helping them grow and market their produce, provides logistical support, as well as providing a minimum-price guarantee, which is a guarantee on market price, as opposed to a guarantee against crop failure.

The most popular crop produced by farmers in the emirate is cucumber (29 percent), followed by tomatoes (16 percent), aubergines (5 percent), green capsicums (4 percent) and white cabbages (3 percent).

Related:

Stories

World's largest fish farm launches in Abu Dhabi

UAE firm brings salmon farming to Abu Dhabi desert

Abu Dhabi launches $27m fund to boost farming sector

Dubai's DGCX to launch agricultural contracts in 2015

Forum to focus on agricultural innovation

Galleries
PETA Guide to Ethical eating

PETA Guide to Ethical eating

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking