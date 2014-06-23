Abu Dhabi foils bid to smuggle 22,974 bottles of alcohol

|Home
Major seizure takes place at Al Ghuwaifat Customs Centre; 45-year-old truck driver referred to authorities
Customs officials in Abu Dhabi have foiled an attempt to smuggle a total of 22,974 bottles of alcohol at Al Ghuwaifat Customs Centre, following leads received from the Ministry of Interior.
A 45-year-old Arab truck driver was referred for inspection, after Ports and Airports Security Police staff became suspicious, the General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi said in a statement.
The 22,974 bottles of alcohol, which had been professionally hidden among juice boxes, were found by the inspectors and subsequently seized, the statement added.
Following the inspection, a record was issued by customs officials on the incident, the illegal alcohol bottles were confiscated and the driver was held.
"The record was transferred to the concerned authorities to take all necessary legal actions and continue the investigation," the statement said.
Commenting on the incident, Mohamed Khadem Al Hameli, acting director general of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs praised the customs inspectors’ ongoing efforts to prevent illegal smuggling across the borders.
Earlier this month, the General Administration of Customs said a driver attempted to smuggle 16,713 bottles, including vodka and whisky, out of the country in a truck loaded with vegetables.
