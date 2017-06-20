Abu Dhabi foils bid to smuggle people into the UAE

General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi says stops illegal immigration attempt

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 2:07 PM

The General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi has announced that it has foiled an illegal immigration attempt.

Inspectors at the Mezyad Customs Centre stopped the bid to cross the border by three people from an undisclosed Arab country, a statement said.

Inspectors placed an Arab truck driver under suspicion, while carrying out customs procedures. In light of their concerns, they subjected the truck to further inspection and found three peoplehiding in the vehicle’s trunk.

They transferred the driver and the three illegal immigrants to competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures against them, the statement added.

Mohamed Khadem Al Hameli, acting director-general of the General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi, praised the role of the customs officers and their readiness to deal with such cases.

He said illegal immigration represents a great risk to the community in raising the threat of violent crimes including murder, theft and assault.  

Al Hameli added: “The current situation in the region calls for further efforts in the inspection process, the need to strengthen inspection procedures and tighten sanctions for those who undermine the security of the country.

"Illegal immigration across borders is one of the most dangerous factors to affect the security of any society, but in virtue of the UAE’s economic and development progress, the country is a particular target for those looking to work illegally.”

