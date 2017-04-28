Abu Dhabi hospital set to treat one of world's heaviest women

Burjeel hospital reportedly to carry out further treatment on Eman Abd El Aty who once weighed in at over 500kg

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 28 April 2017 10:46 AM

One of the heaviest women alive is expected to be moved to a hospital in Abu Dhabi for further treatment, according to media reports in India.

Eman Abd El Aty, the 36-year-old Egyptian who once weighed in at more than 500kg, is reportedly leaving hospital in Mumbai to get move to the Burjeel hospital in the UAE capital.

"As the treatment here concludes, she is being shifted to Burjeel hospital in UAE. Secondary physiotherapy will continue over there as it is closer to home for Eman and her family," said Dr Aparna Bhasker, section chief of bariatric surgery, Saifee hospital, Mumbai in a statement cited by local media.

Reports in India said she has lost about 330kg but requires further medical procedures in Abu Dhabi before being fit to return home to Alexandria.

On Wednesday, she was visited by the Indian-born founder of UAE-based VPS Healthcare, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, along with a team of doctors, to assess her medical condition.

Saifee Hospital in Mumbai has reportedly been treating Eman for free since February 11 but Eman's sister Shaimaa Selim has reached out to Vayalil. She was quoted as saying: "It is my right to seek the best treatment for my sister and so I approached other hospitals. I will go to any country that offers to treat Eman."

