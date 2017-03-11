Abu Dhabi hotel room rates jump to two-year high in February

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
STR’s preliminary February data shows that the UAE capital's hospitality sector reported a 17.9% jump in average daily rates
Hotels in Abu Dhabi are set to post their biggest rise in average daily room rates for two years in February, according to new figures.
STR’s preliminary February data showed that the UAE capital's hospitality sector reported a 17.9 percent jump in ADR to AED577.21, bucking the recent trend of rate declines driven by ever increasing supply of hotels in the city.
STR analysts attributed strong demand and the ADR spike to IBTM Arabia and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, major shows held during February.
Based on daily data from February, STR said Abu Dhabi reported a 1.5 percent rise in hotel supply while demand increased by 1.7 percent.
The STR data also showed that occupancy rose marginally to 76.5 percent while revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped by 18.1 percent to AED441.63.
These unprincipled managers were under the impression that the watchdogs were in deep slumber when these managers were actually surrounded by these vigilant... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:19 AM - Patrick
I thought UAE, specially Dubai has some what better habits than neighboring countries in general.
One big issue I find is there is no training... more
Excellent. Now, if we can start to have people understand what those flashing indicators are for, and seat belts.... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:22 AM - Neil
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
These unprincipled managers were under the impression that the watchdogs were in deep slumber when these managers were actually surrounded by these vigilant... moreThursday, 9 March 2017 8:19 AM - Patrick
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules