Abu Dhabi hotel room rates jump to two-year high in February

Hotels in Abu Dhabi are set to post their biggest rise in average daily room rates for two years in February, according to new figures.

STR’s preliminary February data showed that the UAE capital's hospitality sector reported a 17.9 percent jump in ADR to AED577.21, bucking the recent trend of rate declines driven by ever increasing supply of hotels in the city.

STR analysts attributed strong demand and the ADR spike to IBTM Arabia and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, major shows held during February.

Based on daily data from February, STR said Abu Dhabi reported a 1.5 percent rise in hotel supply while demand increased by 1.7 percent.

The STR data also showed that occupancy rose marginally to 76.5 percent while revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped by 18.1 percent to AED441.63.