Abu Dhabi hotel room rates jump to two-year high in February

STR’s preliminary February data shows that the UAE capital's hospitality sector reported a 17.9% jump in average daily rates

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 March 2017 2:46 AM

Hotels in Abu Dhabi are set to post their biggest rise in average daily room rates for two years in February, according to new figures.

STR’s preliminary February data showed that the UAE capital's hospitality sector reported a 17.9 percent jump in ADR to AED577.21, bucking the recent trend of rate declines driven by ever increasing supply of hotels in the city.

STR analysts attributed strong demand and the ADR spike to IBTM Arabia and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, major shows held during February.

Based on daily data from February, STR said Abu Dhabi reported a 1.5 percent rise in hotel supply while demand increased by 1.7 percent.

The STR data also showed that occupancy rose marginally to 76.5 percent while revenue per available room (RevPAR) jumped by 18.1 percent to AED441.63.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi hotels set to post big falls in revenue, room rates

UAE hotels see revenue, room rate declines in January

Abu Dhabi hotels attract record 4.4m guests in 2016

Abu Dhabi set to slow down spending cuts in 2017, says Fitch

Galleries
8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

In pictures: First look at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

In pictures: First look at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Companies

STR Global

Also in Travel & Hospitality

UAE theme park spending forecast to hit $637m by 2020

UAE leads MidEast wellness market, valued at $2.7bn

Also in UAE

UAE sees best business conditions since September 2015

UAE retailers urged to offer more rewards as competition intensifies

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking