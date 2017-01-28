Abu Dhabi hotels attract record 44m guests in 2016

India is still the UAE capital's largest source market with a total of 323,388 visitors last year, up 15%

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 28 January 2017 1:12 AM

A record 44 million tourists visited Abu Dhabi in 2016, an 8 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA).

The 2016 statistics also showed a significant increase in bookings and reservations for hotels and other accommodation, with the total number of nights booked reaching 12,031,628, state news agency WAM reported.

India is still the UAE capital's largest source market with a total of 323,388 visitors last year, up 15 percent on 2015’s total, ahead of the United Kingdom and China.

The report confirmed that most European visitors in 2016 came from the UK with a total number of British visitors reaching 238,167.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, director-general of the TCA, said the results were "exceptional", adding that Abu Dhabi continues to promote itself as an attractive international destination.

Latest data from hospitality analysts STR showed that Abu Dhabi hotels closed the year with declines in both occupancy (down 3.6 percent to 71.7 percent) and average daily rates (ADR), which slumped by 9.9 percent to AED467.49.

